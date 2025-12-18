President Donald Trump sounded like a carnival huckster in his Wednesday-night speech from the White House. He seemed to believe that if he presented his stream of misleading and sometimes false statements in a loud, fast and angry voice, then Americans would suddenly decide he’s actually doing a good job on the economy.
He shouldn’t count on it.
Trump’s attempts to talk his way out of America’s affordability crisis are falling flat, and Wednesday’s speech won’t change Americans’ perception that things are bad. According to an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll published Wednesday, only 36% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, and 70% say their monthly expenses either match or exceed their monthly income.
No one wants to hear a speech from Trump about how the economy is all former President Joe Biden’s fault. Nor does anyone want Trump gaslighting them about the state of their personal finances.
But factually challenged boasts and blame are just about all there has ever been in Trump’s bag of tricks. He has never presented himself as someone who could empathize with the public’s economic fears, but as a performer of a particular sort: the self-help, get-rich-quick wealth guru.
The wealth guru — think “The Apprentice,” think multi-level marketing schemers or onetime Trump collaborator “Rich Dad” Robert Kiyosaki — doesn’t preach sacrifice or patience. Wealth gurus flaunt their riches (hello, private planes and gold-plated apartments) and promise to let you in on the secret of how to obtain the same.
And if you cannot? Well, that’s on you. You didn’t try hard enough, you didn’t sell hard enough, or you didn’t believe in the guru enough.
Trump tried that tack in the recent past. Remember last week, when he called affordability “a hoax”? Or, also last week, when he suggested Americans buy only “two or three” dolls for their children this holiday season?
Those remarks went over like the proverbial lead balloon. Wealth gurus aren’t supposed to tell you to make do with less. They’re supposed to let you in on the way to make enough money to afford hundreds of dolls if your little heart so desires.
After the unhelpful remarks from last week, Trump reappeared on Wednesday, peddling economic distortions in the hopes of bamboozling Americans into thinking they can afford as many dolls as they want.
Don’t count on it.