Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump celebrates his FIFA Peace Prize as voters struggle with household affordability December 7, 2025 / 05:02

Trump hosts Kennedy Center Honors, prioritizing playing over governing

Who's calling the shots in the White House while Trump pursues his many self-indulgent distractions, playing in the world’s most powerful sandbox?

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post