The 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes artists for their contributions to American culture, began Sunday evening with a notable departure from tradition: President Donald Trump served as host and presented the awards himself, the first president to emcee the event.

Typically, the president and first lady attend only as guests and host a reception for the honorees at the White House. Past ceremonies have been hosted by celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Queen Latifah.

Trump opted to take on a more central role, in keeping with his MAGA-friendly overhaul of the center since beginning his second term last January.

On Saturday, in advance of the ceremony, Trump spoke of his hosting role with characteristic bravado, boasting of his showbiz prowess — “If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president” — and predicting that “this will be the highest-rated show that they’ve ever done.” He repeatedly highlighted recent renovations to the building, including changes to the sound in auditoriums and new additions of marbleru.

During his second term, Trump has taken a much larger role in the performing arts center, which he routinely refers to as the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” “It’s not gonna be woke,” he vowed earlier this year as he fired several board members from the traditionally nonpartisan institution and oversaw his own appointment as chairman. Recommended Maddowblog Trump exerts control over Kennedy Center Honors, vetoes prospective ‘wokester’ honorees Steve Benen Latest Trump loves ‘Les Misérables’ — and entirely misses the point Hayes Brown Since then, high-profile artists have pulled out of performing and serving in various roles at the center in protest. Television producer Shonda Rhimes resigned as the board’s treasurer, opera singer Renée Fleming resigned as one of its artistic advisers in February and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical megahit “Hamilton” scrapped a planned run scheduled for 2026. Other changes were apparent at the ceremony on Sunday — including the abandonment of the famed rainbow-hued ribbon for honorees. It was replaced by a more understated navy blue ribbon designed by Tiffany & Co. This year’s honorees include country music legend George Strait, the rock band KISS, “Phantom of the Opera” star Michael Crawford, disco singer Gloria Gaynor and actor Sylvester Stallone of “Rocky” and “Rambo” fame. “The Kennedy Center Honors have been compared to a knighthood in Britain, or the French Legion of Honor,” according to the institution. While presidents usually have no role in selecting honorees, Trump said in August that he was “about 98 percent involved.” Erum Salam Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.