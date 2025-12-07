The 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes artists for their contributions to American culture, began Sunday evening with a notable departure from tradition: President Donald Trump served as host and presented the awards himself, the first president to emcee the event.
Typically, the president and first lady attend only as guests and host a reception for the honorees at the White House. Past ceremonies have been hosted by celebrities like Stephen Colbert and Queen Latifah.
Trump opted to take on a more central role, in keeping with his MAGA-friendly overhaul of the center since beginning his second term last January.
On Saturday, in advance of the ceremony, Trump spoke of his hosting role with characteristic bravado, boasting of his showbiz prowess — “If I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president” — and predicting that “this will be the highest-rated show that they’ve ever done.” He repeatedly highlighted recent renovations to the building, including changes to the sound in auditoriums and new additions of marbleru.
During his second term, Trump has taken a much larger role in the performing arts center, which he routinely refers to as the “Trump-Kennedy Center.” “It’s not gonna be woke,” he vowed earlier this year as he fired several board members from the traditionally nonpartisan institution and oversaw his own appointment as chairman.