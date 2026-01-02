Trump gives away the game on his motivations for the first vetoes of his second term

After his first term in the White House, Donald Trump had issued fewer vetoes than any American president since Warren Harding, who served only two years in the White House in the early 1920s. In fact, Trump only used his veto pen 10 times before losing his reelection bid in 2020, and in each instance, the vetoes came in the final two years of the Republican’s term, after Democrats had a majority in the U.S. House.

In other words, when the GOP controlled Congress during the first two years of Trump’s first term, he didn’t find it necessary to veto anything. That pattern changed this week when the Republican incumbent issued the first vetoes of his second term, rejecting legislation intended to expand the territory of the Miccosukee Tribe in Florida, as well as a pipeline project intended to bring clean water to southeastern Colorado.

On the former, there’s no great mystery about what happened: The Miccosukee Tribe fought against the administration’s plans for a detention facility in the Florida Everglades — a project better known as “Alligator Alcatraz” — and so Trump wanted to punish the members of the small Native American tribe. Indeed, the president made no real effort to hide his motivations, declaring in an official statement that he didn’t like the fact that the Miccosukee Tribe “actively sought to obstruct” immigration policies that he considered “reasonable.”

But it was that other veto that generated even more attention.

The pipeline project in Colorado, like the measure for the Miccosukee Tribe, cleared Capitol Hill with overwhelming bipartisan support. And if White House officials had any concerns about the effort, they kept those opinions to themselves.

With this in mind, when Trump vetoed the bill, observers were left with a limited number of possible explanations: (1) Maybe the president was punishing Colorado as part of the Tina Peters case; (2) perhaps he was punishing Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado over her support for Epstein files transparency; or (3) both.

Trump helped shed light on his reasoning soon afterward. Politico reported:

President Donald Trump told POLITICO on Wednesday that he vetoed a bipartisan bill to fund a Colorado water project because he views it as a waste of taxpayer money, saying residents are leaving the state under Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. ‘They’re wasting a lot of money and people are leaving the state. They’re leaving the state in droves. Bad governor,’ Trump said in an exclusive phone interview with POLITICO.