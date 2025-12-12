Opinion

‘He wants to rewrite history’: CO Secy. of State on motive behind Trump push to release Tina Peters May 6, 2025 / 04:11

Trump’s pardon for Colorado’s Tina Peters suffers from one fatal flaw

Presidents can’t pardon individuals convicted of state crimes. Whether Trump understands that isn’t entirely clear.

By  Steve Benen

