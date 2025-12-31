First veto of Trump’s second term kills long-awaited water project in Colorado

President Donald Trump has used the first veto of his second term to strike down a unanimously bipartisan funding plan for a major safe drinking water project in rural Colorado.
The abrupt move drew swift condemnation from the state’s congressional delegation, including from far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert, who sponsored the legislation and whose district is affected.
Trump’s veto followed his pledge of retribution against Colorado state leaders after a jury last year convicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a Trump ally, of breaching her county’s secure voting systems in an attempt to find nonexistent evidence to substantiate Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Peters remains in prison in Colorado despite the president’s calls for her release.
“My Administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies,” Trump said in a statement explaining his decision. “Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the Nation.”
The president did not mention Peters in explaining Tuesday’s veto, which comes on the heels of his denying requests for disaster relief in Colorado and authorizing the dismantling of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, the largest federal climate research center, which is in Boulder.
But he took to social media again Wednesday to rail about her imprisonment. He called Democratic Gov. Jared Polis a “scumbag” and said Polis and Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, a Republican, should “rot in Hell” for prosecuting Peters.
The “Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act” aimed to revise the payment terms that have long stood in the way of the completion of a vital pipeline that delivers clean water from the Pueblo Reservoir to rural communities in Colorado’s Eastern Plains, where the groundwater is largely unusable due to a range of toxicities that threaten public health.
The bill would have given communities in the Arkansas River Valley 100 years to pay back interest-free federal loans for their share of the project, reducing the initial payment burden enough to incentivize the completion of the 130-mile pipeline.
“President Trump decided to veto a completely noncontroversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously,” Boebert, a longtime Trump ally who has clashed with him recently over the release of the Epstein files, told MS NOW. “Why? Because nothing says ‘America First’ like denying clean drinking water to 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado.”
Boebert was one of four House Republicans who signed a discharge petition in September that forced a vote on the release of the Epstein files, which Trump was staunchly against. The Trump administration attempted to convince Boebert to remove her name from the petition before the files came to a vote, but she refused.