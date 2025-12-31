Opinion

First veto of Trump’s second term kills long-awaited water project in Colorado

The unanimously bipartisan bill would have helped finish a major piece of rural infrastructure that started decades ago. Trump’s mad about Tina Peters but says the veto is about the money; Lauren Boebert says it might be about Epstein.

By  Sydney Carruth

