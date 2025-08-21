Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Another Trump supporter, caught up in election lies, is sent to prison October 4, 2024 / 05:31

Trump threatens Colorado with ‘harsh measures’ unless it frees a convicted felon

The president threatened to punish the state unless it agrees to free Tina Peters. Even by 2025 standards, this really isn't normal.

Aug. 21, 2025, 11:34 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post