New York appeals court throws out Trump’s civil fraud penalty

A New York appeals court on Thursday threw out Donald Trump’s civil fraud penalty in a major win for the president and his family, even as another appeal is anticipated.

State Judge Arthur Engoron last year found Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and their business liable for business fraud and falsifying records in order to qualify for favorable loans. Trump was ordered to pay more than $350 million in penalties, a figure that has ballooned with interest to $527 million.

But a divided five-judge panel concluded that the punishment was “excessive.” New York Attorney General Letitia James vowed to appeal, while Trump praised the ruling in a post on Truth Social, thanking the court for “having the Courage to make this Decision.”

Judge Peter H. Moulton wrote in one of the opinions that shaped the court’s ruling: “While the injunctive relief ordered by the court is well crafted to curb defendants’ business culture, the court’s disgorgement order, which directs that defendants pay nearly half a billion dollars to the State of New York, is an excessive fine that violates the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution.”