Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

NY appeals court throws out Trump civil fraud penalty August 21, 2025 / 03:56

New York appeals court throws out Trump’s civil fraud penalty

A divided five-judge panel concluded that the punishment was “excessive.”

Aug. 21, 2025, 11:33 AM EDT

By

Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post