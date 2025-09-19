Opinion

Trump: Trying to get back Bagram Air Base September 18, 2025 / 03:36

Trump, eyeing return to Afghanistan, says U.S. is ‘trying to get’ back Bagram Airbase

The president says he wants to reclaim a former U.S. base in Afghanistan. The Taliban apparently has different ideas.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

