Noem says National Guard shooting suspect was ‘radicalized’ in the U.S.

The Homeland Security secretary did not offer evidence to support that. Nor would she say why her department had granted the former CIA asset asylum earlier this year.

“Un-American!” Top Oversight Dem responds to Trump’s immigration crackdown amid D.C. shooting November 29, 2025 / 07:41
By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.