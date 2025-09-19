After going ‘nuclear,’ Republicans confirm Trump nominees, including Guilfoyle, Gingrich

Shortly before the Senate began its August break, the Republican majority wanted to confirm several of Donald Trump’s pending nominees, each of whom were languishing in the face of Democratic procedural resistance. What followed was a familiar sight to those who keep an eye on Capitol Hill: Party leaders negotiated and eventually settled on a deal.

To the surprise of nearly everyone, the president rejected the agreement, for reasons unknown, and walked away with nothing.

That was, however, a temporary setback for the White House.

As senators returned to Capitol Hill, with GOP members still fuming about Democrats standing in the way of Trump nominees, Republicans took advantage of the so-called “nuclear option” and last week changed the Senate’s rules related to the confirmation process.

Now able to confirm large numbers of presidential nominees quickly as a bloc, the GOP majority in the chamber approved 48 people in a single vote on Thursday afternoon. NBC News reported:

The party-line vote of 51-47 confirms a slew of Trump picks for sub-Cabinet positions and ambassadors. They include former Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., as undersecretary of energy for nuclear security, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle as ambassador to Greece and Callista Gingrich, wife of the former House speaker, as ambassador to both Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

For many observers, the Guilfoyle nomination stood out, and it’s easy to understand why: Not only does she appear unqualified to serve as a U.S. ambassador, her confirmation also adds to the list of former Fox News hosts and conservative media personalities who’ve been rewarded with plum positions in the Trump administration.