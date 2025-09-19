Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Maddow finds Trump’s new hiding place for screw-ups: ambassadorships August 26, 2025 / 05:03

After going ‘nuclear,’ Republicans confirm Trump nominees, including Guilfoyle, Gingrich

At the president’s behest, GOP senators just approved 48 nominees, including some who appear wildly unqualified for their position.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post