Confronted with Epstein question, Trump takes aim at ABC’s broadcast license

By any fair measure, Donald Trump’s Oval Office event with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, was a disaster. Over the course of roughly 40 minutes, the American president celebrated Saudi Arabia’s horrific human rights record, excused the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and even sided with his guest over the assessment of U.S. intelligence officials.

But in case that wasn’t quite enough, the Republican launched a fresh assault on his own country’s free press.

When Mary Bruce, ABC News’ chief White House correspondent, asked the crown prince about the Khashoggi murder, Trump whined that the reporter’s question might “embarrass” his “guest,” seemingly unaware of the fact that it’s not the job of the press to protect the feelings of foreign authoritarians. He went on to describe the question as “insubordinate,” as though journalists were somehow employees of the Saudi royal family.

The president’s posture took a more hysterical turn, however, when Bruce asked why he didn’t just disclose the Jeffrey Epstein files himself, instead of waiting for Congress to force his hand.

Trump in response to an Epstein question: "ABC, your company, your crappy company is one of the perpetrators. I think the license should be taken away from ABC because your news is so fake and so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman, who should take a look at that." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-18T18:12:51.276Z

In a tone that could be justifiably characterized as mansplaining, Trump objected to the journalist’s “attitude,” while telling her how “terrible” she is.

And then he kept going. “People are wise to your hoax, and ABC is — your company, your crappy company — is one of the perpetrators,” the Republican ranted. “I’ll tell you something, I’ll tell you something, I think the license should be taken away from ABC, because your news is so fake and so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman, who should take a look at that.” (He was referring to Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr.)

“I think when you’re 97% negative to Trump and then Trump wins in a landslide, that means obviously your news is not credible, and you’re not credible as a reporter,” Trump said, referring to himself in the third person. The president wrapped up his harangue by accusing ABC of being “a radical left network,” while chastising Bruce for her “anger” and “meanness.”