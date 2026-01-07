Republicans confirm former Fox News contributor as the nation’s new drug czar

It’s become rather difficult to keep track of all the Fox News veterans who have joined Donald Trump’s team during his second term. A year ago, The New York Times published a tally and found 19 “former Fox News hosts, commentators, on-air medical experts, producers and other personnel” who had landed jobs in the Republican administration. Soon after, Media Matters published a revised total, putting the number at 20.

That list did not include Attorney General Pam Bondi, who briefly moonlighted as a guest host of a Fox News program while she was serving as Florida’s chief law enforcement official.

The list has continued to grow. In March, the president appointed Fox News personalities Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the Kennedy Center board. A month later, he appointed Bo Dietl, another Fox vet, to serve on a Department of Homeland Security advisory council. The month after that, Trump tapped Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro to serve as a U.S. attorney.

As 2026 gets underway, the list is growing once again. Politico reported: