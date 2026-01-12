Trump describes his embarrassing failure to create jobs as ‘amazing’

On Friday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest employment report, and the news was deeply discouraging. Hours later, Donald Trump was asked for his reaction.

At that point, the president had a few options: He could’ve dodged the question. He also could’ve asked for Americans’ patience and argued there are better days ahead. He could’ve tried to make excuses for his failures.

But the president did none of these things. At a White House event, the Republican instead did what he tends to do on economic matters: Trump played make-believe.

COLLINS: Can you respond to today's economic report?TRUMP: It's an amazing report. The most amazing thing is govt jobs are way down and yet the employment numbers are very good. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-09T21:13:20.419Z

When a reporter asked for his response to the data, the president said the deeply discouraging jobs report was “amazing,” adding that the “employment numbers are very good.”

That’s demonstrably ridiculous.

I’m mindful of the fact that Trump doesn’t appear to know very much about economic policy or recent history, but White House officials have described him as a “visual learner,” so I’ve updated a chart showing job growth by year since the Great Recession, with red columns representing Republican administrations and blue columns representing Democratic administrations.