Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump White House tries to spin sluggish 2025 jobs numbers January 9, 2026 / 07:04

Trump describes his embarrassing failure to create jobs as ‘amazing’

Confronted with dreadful news, the Republican did what he tends to do on economic matters: He played make-believe.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post