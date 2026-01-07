Trump responds to ICE shooting in Minneapolis in a typically Trumpian fashion

Details of the deadly incident are still coming into focus, but based on the available information, we know that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a woman Wednesday during an operation in Minneapolis. The Trump administration immediately accused the victim — an unarmed, 37-year-old civilian — of “domestic terrorism,” even as many of those who’ve seen the video evidence of what transpired have drawn a very different conclusion.

“Having seen the video … myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said of the administration’s claims. “This was an [ICE] agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tells ICE to "get the f*** out" of city after agent kills woman www.ms.now/news/federal…. — MS NOW (@ms.now) 2026-01-07T18:46:03.799Z

In theory, Donald Trump could’ve taken this opportunity to calm the waters and vow a thorough, independent investigation. In practice, however, the president responded to the developments in a typically Trumpian way.

In an online statement published to his social media platform, the Republican said he’d “viewed the clip” and accused one of the women in the video of being “obviously” a “professional agitator” — because, in Trump’s mind, those who agree with him and his agenda are real, while Americans who disagree with him deserve to be seen as inauthentic, illegitimate and motivated by corrupt schemes.

His statement went on to argue:

[T]he woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis. They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!

The clip he referenced was a 13-second video aired by the local ABC affiliate. Despite his claim, it and other videos make an assertion of “self-defense” very difficult to take seriously.