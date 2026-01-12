Teen at heart of Supreme Court transgender case aims to level the playing field

Becky Pepper-Jackson is a typical 15-year-old girl who likes dogs, sports, playing music and spending time with her friends.
Becky was assigned male at birth. As a kid, she always had a sick feeling. “I just felt wrong in my body,” she told MS NOW in an interview on Monday.
She began identifying as female long before she started puberty. In third grade, and with the support of her family, she began the process of transitioning to live her life as a girl at her home in rural West Virginia.
“By fourth grade, I came out publicly,” she said.
When Becky began middle school in 2021 — about two years into her transition — she aspired to join the girls’ cross-country team in the fall, followed by track in the spring. That same year, lawmakers in West Virginia passed the Save Women’s Sports Act, a law that blocks “biological males” from participating in women’s team sports.
With the help of her mom, Heather, Becky filed a lawsuit challenging the ban’s constitutionality under the 14th Amendment and Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.
“It’s about giving equal opportunity to everybody,” Heather Jackson said. “I believe that that’s a fundamental right in this country, is equal opportunity. And I see what sports bring to youth.”
“Ultimately, we would like to promote curiosity over criticism,” Jackson said.
After victories in the lower federal courts, as well as a short-term win from the Supreme Court — when the justices declined to block the lower court’s order — Becky was allowed to participate in school sports for three years. She joined the cross-country team. She didn’t qualify for track but instead found success participating in shot put and discus.
In April 2024, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals formally ruled in Becky’s favor. The appellate court held that the West Virginia ban violated Title IX and that the lower U.S. district court had erred in dismissing her equal protection claim under the 14th Amendment. The state appealed, writing in its petition to the Supreme Court that the 4th Circuit’s ruling “rewrites Title IX, a law designed to protect female athletes, into one that subordinates their interests to those of certain males.”
The Supreme Court granted West Virginia’s request to hear the case, taking up the issue of student transgender athletes for the first time. On Tuesday, the justices will weigh whether West Virginia can ban Becky from participating in school sports.
Lawmakers in West Virginia have said its law was designed to stave off “the mounting stories of defeat and displacement by males nationwide” and “preserve girls’ school sports.”
“It hurts to hear people say that I’m taking away spots from other girls, when all I’m trying to do is just be good at my sport, and I’m working so hard every day for it.” Becky said.