Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden’s D-Day speech marks a contrast with Trump’s authoritarianism

The split-screen presidency returned this week with two markedly different visions of what makes America great.

‘Democracy is more at risk’ than any point since World War II: Biden June 6, 2024 / 09:31
By  Symone D. Sanders Townsend  and  Lynox Norman

Symone D. Sanders Townsend

Symone D. Sanders Townsend is an author and a co-host of "The Weeknight."

Lynox Norman

Lynox Norman is a segment producer for "The Weekend" on MSNBC.