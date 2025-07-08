Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump is claiming sweeping powers to block Congress’ TikTok law

In letters made public via the Freedom of Information Act, Attorney General Pam Bondi argued the president has the authority to nullify laws as he sees fit.

Maddow: Trump being ‘awful and weird’ makes him scary, but not fearsome like he wishes July 8, 2025 / 04:04
By  Julian Sanchez
Julian Sanchez

Julian Sanchez

Julian Sanchez is the author of the politics and technology newsletter Non-Content and co-host of the podcast "WatchCats," which focuses on the Department of Government Efficiency.