Why the circumstances surrounding Trump’s crypto flip seem familiar

Donald Trump’s opposition to cryptocurrencies was unambiguous. Over the course of several years, the Republican called them a “disaster waiting to happen,” adding that as far as he was concerned, Bitcoin seemed “like a scam.” As regular readers know, when it came to crypto, the former president said he was “not a fan,” adding, “Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity.”

With this record in mind, it’s only natural to wonder why, exactly, the presumptive GOP nominee completely changed his mind.

In fact, Trump overhauled his position to such a degree that he published a statement last week in which he both touted Bitcoin, condemned President Joe Biden’s crypto skepticism and even pretended to know what a central bank digital currency is.

It’s against this backdrop that Reuters reported:

The billionaire Winklevoss twins, founders of cryptocurrency company Gemini, said on Thursday they had each donated $1 million in bitcoin to support Donald Trump, the latest crypto executives to get behind the Republican presidential candidate. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, whose crypto firm in February entered settlement agreements with U.S. and New York state financial regulators after accusations of wrongdoing, announced the donations in posts on social media site X.

As the Reuters report added, Trump’s generous new donors didn’t specify exactly where their contributions were sent, though it seems likely that the money was donated to a pro-Trump super PAC.

Nevertheless, in a lengthy, 1,400-word online statement, Tyler Winklevoss claimed that the Biden White House has “declared war on crypto,” while Trump (the one who thought Bitcoin seemed “like a scam”) was “pro-Bitcoin” and “pro-crypto.”

All of this reminded me of a similar set of circumstances from a few months ago.

During his presidential tenure, Trump was a clear opponent of TikTok. In fact, the Republican announced plans four years ago to go after the platform, and an executive order soon followed. That policy ultimately failed in the courts, though Trump made no effort to hide his belief that the app should not exist on Americans’ phones.