Trump flaunts authoritarian tendencies with yet another TikTok ban delay

Donald Trump’s refusal to impose a congressionally authorized ban on TikTok is a clear example of his disregard for democracy — yet the American public, disturbingly, seems to be giving him a pass.

The White House announced Tuesday that — for the third time — Trump would unilaterally direct his Justice Department not to enforce a bipartisan law, signed last year, that identified TikTok as a national security threat and required that it be banned in the United States unless it is sold by its Chinese owners. Instead, Trump’s decision allows the app to continue operating in the U.S.

Trump has delayed the ban so his administration can weigh in on negotiations about a potential sale of the app — perhaps, to one or some of the right-wingers who’ve shown an interest in buying it. It’s a very Putin-esque way of doing business.