Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Viral TikTok trend appears to show students attempting to set laptops on fire May 7, 2025 / 03:22

Trump flaunts authoritarian tendencies with yet another TikTok ban delay

The White House said the president will continue to delay enforcement of a congressionally authorized, bipartisan ban of TikTok.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post