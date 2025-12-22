Trump clumsily takes responsibility for rising unemployment as jobs lag

For those hoping to see improvements in the U.S. economy, the latest jobs report offered a new round of discouraging news: The unemployment rate reached a four-year high, and job growth has slowed to levels unseen since the Great Recession. Given recent political history, it stood to reason that Donald Trump would blame everyone but himself for his failures.

But in an unexpected turn, the president actually did take responsibility for rising unemployment — though he did so in the clumsiest way possible.

On Friday morning, Trump published an item to his social media platform that read, “The only reason our Unemployment ticked up to 4.5% is because we are reducing the Government Workforce by numbers that have never been seen before. … I wish the Fake News would report the 4.5% correctly.”

And I wish the president could describe reality correctly. In this case, he misstated the unemployment rate (it’s 4.6%, not 4.5%), and the rate increase is not solely the result of losses in public-sector employment.

Nevertheless, the Republican apparently liked the talking point, because he repeated it later at a White House event on Friday afternoon.

Trump: "The only reason our unemployment tucked up and went up to 4.5 percent [it's actually 4.6 percent] is because we are reducing the government workforce by numbers that have never been seen before." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-12-19T19:24:51.296Z

On Friday evening, he kept going, again misstating the jobless rate at an event in North Carolina, before again saying that he played a direct role in making unemployment worse.

“I’m letting go of tremendous numbers of government workers,” Trump said. “In fact, we reduced the federal workforce by 270,000 jobs. That is not to be mean, that is to get them off — and they are getting jobs in the private sector.”

At this point, one could note how odd it is to see a sitting president brag about firing hundreds of thousands of Americans a few days before Christmas. One could also highlight the fact that these job losses will likely have real-world consequences for the Americans whom these employees served.