Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.22.25: Cynthia Lummis joins the retirement parade

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced that she won’t seek re-election in Wyoming next year, exiting Congress after just one term. She’s one of 10 incumbent senators who’ve announced they’re giving up their seats.
* With Rep. Elise Stefanik exiting New York’s gubernatorial race, Donald Trump promptly threw his support behind Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, who’s now the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.
* Speaking of presidential endorsements in gubernatorial races, there’s a crowded field of GOP contenders in Minnesota, but Trump on Friday announced that he’s backing Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and outspoken conspiracy theorist.
* In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate primary, it was widely assumed that former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley would run unopposed for his party’s nomination. That’s no longer the case: Conspiracy theorist Michele Morrow, a year out from her failed campaign to lead North Carolina’s public schools, launched a primary bid against Whatley.
* Speaking of crowded GOP Senate primaries, Republican Rep. Andy Barr last week announced endorsements from more than 100 of his House colleagues. The trouble is, not everyone on the list actually endorsed the congressman.