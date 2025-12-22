Monday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.22.25: Cynthia Lummis joins the retirement parade

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced that she won’t seek re-election in Wyoming next year, exiting Congress after just one term. She’s one of 10 incumbent senators who’ve announced they’re giving up their seats.

* With Rep. Elise Stefanik exiting New York’s gubernatorial race, Donald Trump promptly threw his support behind Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, who’s now the frontrunner for the Republican nomination.

* Speaking of presidential endorsements in gubernatorial races, there’s a crowded field of GOP contenders in Minnesota, but Trump on Friday announced that he’s backing Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and outspoken conspiracy theorist.

* In North Carolina’s U.S. Senate primary, it was widely assumed that former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley would run unopposed for his party’s nomination. That’s no longer the case: Conspiracy theorist Michele Morrow, a year out from her failed campaign to lead North Carolina’s public schools, launched a primary bid against Whatley.