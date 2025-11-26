Opinion

U.S. President Trump Pardons Thanksgiving Turkeys.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony on Nov. 25, 2025 at the White House Rose Garden.Chen Mengtong / VCG via Getty Images

Trump can’t even get through a Thanksgiving turkey pardon without airing lies, grievances

The president is obviously struggling with his key governing responsibilities. But he’s flubbing his ceremonial duties, too.

Nov. 26, 2025, 9:49 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

