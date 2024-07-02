AOC, fellow Dems explore recourses following Supreme Court ruling

For as long as there have been Supreme Court rulings, there have been members of Congress dissatisfied with the justices’ opinions. Historically, this tends to lead to complaints and concerns, but little in the way of actual legislative actions.

That said, for determined lawmakers, it would be an overstatement to argue that members have literally no options when sitting justices on the high court go too far. For example, as part of the Madisonian model of checks and balances, members of Congress have impeachment authority — and as The New Republic noted, one high-profile Democrat is eager to exercise that authority.

In response to the Supreme Court’s disastrous 6–3 decision on Monday granting Trump expansive immunity from criminal prosecution, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez issued a stern condemnation of the court’s “corruption crisis beyond its control” and vowed to issue articles of impeachment against the Supreme Court once Congress reconvenes after Labor Day.

The New York Democrat didn’t specify which justices she intends to target with articles of impeachment, though the congresswoman — who’s sometimes known by her “AOC” initials — did say in an online statement, “The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control. Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.”

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t alone in seeking legislative remedies. Rep. Joe Morelle, another New York Democrat, responded to the Trump v. U.S. ruling by vowing to introduce a constitutional amendment that would reverse the Supreme Court’s “harmful immunity decision and ensure that no president is above the law.”

Democratic Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, meanwhile, issued a written statement that read in part, “We must take all available measures to reign in the increasingly unfettered power of this radical court, including a binding code of ethics and expanding the number of justices. Six people who were never elected cannot be allowed to continue destroying our democracy.”

There are a couple of ways to assess efforts like these. The first is on the merits, and on that front, it’s easy to be sympathetic to the Democratic proposals. The Supreme Court’s radicalized Republican majority has taken indefensible steps in recent years, but to elevate the presidency above the law is a uniquely pernicious act.