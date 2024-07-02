Opinion

AOC, fellow Dems explore recourses following Supreme Court ruling

After the Supreme Court elevated the presidency above the law, many congressional Democrats responded with legislative proposals — including impeachment.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

