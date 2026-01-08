Billionaire Elon Musk has been a highly controversial figure for quite a while, but the former DOGE chief is finding new ways to draw attention to himself. The Daily Beast reported:

President Donald Trump’s once and future First Buddy has endorsed a social media post calling for white people — especially men — to defend their political power against other races and ethnicities. ‘If White men become a minority, we will be slaughtered,’ a user going by the name Jerr wrote on X. ‘Remember, if non-Whites openly hate White men while White men hold a collective majority, then they will be 1000x times more hostile and cruel when they are a majority over Whites. White solidarity is the only way to survive.’

To be sure, Musk didn’t write that missive, but just days after dining with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, the billionaire used the social media platform he owns to amplify and endorse the explicitly white supremacist message.

The controversy coincides with an unrelated scandal involving Musk’s enterprise. As my MS NOW colleague Ja’han Jones reported, Musk’s artificial intelligence company “is facing international condemnation after it debuted a ‘spicy mode’ last week for its AI chatbot, Grok. The feature allows users to digitally remove clothing from images and has been deployed to produce what amounts to child pornography — along with other disturbing behavior.”

Now seems like a good time to ask: Are Republican officials and candidates going to keep accepting this guy’s campaign contributions? Or will Musk’s money eventually become radioactive?

The question is not entirely academic. While the billionaire invested a jaw-dropping $288 million in the 2024 election cycle to boost Trump and other GOP candidates, Musk said after ending his White House role last year that he intended to scale back his political investments.