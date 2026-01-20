Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

DOGE Whistleblower resigns after claiming Trump Admin put Americans’ social security data at risk August 30, 2025 / 06:51

Trump admin. reveals to court: DOGE members may have misused Social Security data

For those concerned with the integrity of the Social Security system, the latest allegations are extraordinary — legal accountability or not.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post