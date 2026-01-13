An unraveling Justice Department appears to be coming apart at the seams

As Attorney General Pam Bondi’s tenure approaches the one-year mark, the Justice Department she ostensibly leads is clearly a mess. Over the course of 2025, the DOJ struggled with everything from personnel purges to incompetence to weaponization.

But as 2026 gets underway, conditions at the Justice Department have gone from bad to worse. Indeed, nearly two weeks into the new year, the DOJ appears to be an agency in crisis, rapidly unraveling before our eyes.

Consider some of the more notable developments from just the last week:

At least four leading officials from the criminal section of the Civil Rights Division resigned in protest after Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon decided not to investigate the fatal shooting of Renee Good.

The Justice Department fired Robert McBride, a veteran prosecutor, after he declined to lead the controversial prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey.

The Justice Department opened an unprecedented criminal investigation into Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, sparking widespread and bipartisan criticisms.

Vice President JD Vance announced that the administration would soon have a new assistant attorney general, but his or her work will be “run out of the White House” instead of Main Justice, reinforcing concerns that the West Wing has effectively seized control of the DOJ, which had largely functioned as an independent entity since Watergate.

The New York Times reported on the gutted state of the Justice Department, which is plagued by systemic vacancies and prosecutors who fear they’ll be fired for working on cases the right might not like. Complicating matters, the article added, “[P]ersonnel typically deployed to national security and fraud cases are being diverted to focus on other priorities, including the president’s demands for investigations into his perceived enemies.”

The Justice Department has suffered a series of defeats in court over the last few days, including embarrassing setbacks in cases related to renewable energy, Energy Department grants to blue states, federal funding for child care and social services in blue states, and as of late Friday, federal election funds.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump has “repeatedly” complained to aides in recent weeks about Bondi, “describing her as weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda.”