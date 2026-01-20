Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Former ambassador: Trump’s Greenland bid is ‘worst idea’ in all U.S. foreign policy

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said the move has “nothing to do with our security” and “everything to do with Trump’s vanity.”

‘The worst idea in American history’: Michael McFaul blasts Trump’s Greenland threats January 19, 2026 / 13:14
By  Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.