The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘They called me “Daddy”’

Donald Trump dreams of an America as powerful as when William McKinley was in the White House.

The United States was among the great powers at the turn of the 20th century, but it was in a fierce competition with Great Britain, Germany, and other nations for the role of the world’s preeminent power.

The British Empire ruled a quarter of the globe.

Germany’s military machine was so powerful that it destroyed large swaths of the world over the 20th century’s first 45 years.

Trump and Stephen Miller now attack the U.S. as weakened by post-war alliances, harkening back to an imagined glorious past.

This is nothing new. Every generation produces a collection of doomsayers declaring the country’s decline.

In the 1970s, leaders like Henry Kissinger thought the Soviet Union would eclipse America’s technological prowess.

The Soviet empire collapsed in 1989, at about the same time as Silicon Valley’s dizzying rise began.

After the Berlin Wall fell, declinists like Trump focused on Japan, warning that the country would soon crush America economically because the Japanese bought Pebble Beach and Rockefeller Center.

Japan promptly entered its “Lost Decade.”

American critics spent the first 20 years of this century predicting how a rising China would pass the U.S. as the world’s preeminent power.

Instead, China’s birth rate is at its lowest level since Mao’s revolution in 1949 — all because of its weakening economy.

Now it is Trump and Miller who trash America’s greatness, while declaring only they can save us from decline.

Please.

Despite our many failures over the first quarter of this century, America has been stronger militarily, economically, technologically, and culturally during that time than at any point in its almost 250-year history.

Using Paul Kennedy’s measure in “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers”— a nation’s strength relative to the rest of the world — America’s power has been unmatched for the past 25 years.

Economically, the U.S. economy generates about $30 trillion a year.

Russia’s economy doesn’t even produce one-tenth of America’s gross domestic product.

California alone ranks as the fourth-largest economy in the world.

Texas is the eighth-biggest global economy.

U.S. soft power is even more profound.

Our cultural reach — in music, film, media, education — extends farther than ever.

Technologically, America is light-years ahead of its closest competitor, thanks in large part to immigrants and their children who came to America and built Silicon Valley.

If people like Miller really want an America that looks like the 1950s — more white and more segregated — they should just admit that race is the driver of this political charade.

But if they want to talk about real power — military, economic, technological, cultural — the facts are clear and they are wrong.

By every objective measure, the U.S. is stronger relative to the rest of the world than at any moment in modern history.

That strength endures because of the international order we created 80 years ago, out of the rubble of World War II. Our NATO-led order still makes the U.S. the most powerful nation on the face of the earth.

America is great.

But the real question is when we will again elect leaders who want to make us good.

“They called me ‘Daddy.’” — President Donald Trump, ridiculing European leaders earlier today in Davos, Switzerland

On Jan. 19, 1989, President Ronald Reagan delivered his last speech as commander-in-chief and reminded Americans that the United States could remain a shining city on a hill.