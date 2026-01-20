Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

A car ramming, a violent arrest and an emboldened immigration agency

Far from the border, a father and son met Border Patrol tactics. They haven’t seen each other since.

Cities Under Siege: Inside a Violent Immigration Chase and a Shattered Family January 20, 2026 / 00:54
By  Antonia Hylton Kay Guerrero  and  Kyla Guilfoil

Antonia Hylton

Antonia Hylton is co-anchor of "The Weekend: Primetime" and an award-winning correspondent for MS NOW.

Kay Guerrero

Kay Guerrero is a senior producer of newsgathering for MS NOW.

Kyla Guilfoil

Kyla Guilfoil

Kyla Guilfoil is an associate producer for MS NOW.