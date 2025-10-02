Lawsuit targets White House’s use of public resources to push shutdown propaganda

Shortly before the latest government shutdown began, the abuses were common. Federal agencies’ websites started pushing partisan political messages, blaming Democrats for the looming breakdown, and federal workers in multiple departments started receiving related political emails from their superiors.

After the deadline came and went, more federal agencies followed suit, pushing partisan propaganda intended to advance the White House’s political messaging. Soon, out-of-office emails became political instruments, too. NBC News reported:

A number of federal agencies are putting out messages blaming Democratic senators for the current government shutdown, in a sharp break from how departments have handled shutdowns in the past. Traditionally, agencies provide information on the status of the funding lapse and what services won’t be available, but stay away from partisan talking points. Some civil servants, who are supposed to be nonpartisan, are being encouraged to push out the messages as well.

The Department of Labor, for example, sent a message to its employees, suggesting out-of-office notifications that reflected “template language” provided by the Trump White House. Furloughed federal employees at other agencies were also directed to blame Democrats, whether or not they believed that message.

The Department of Veterans Affairs included partisan messaging in a newsletter message sent to veterans.

This is a departure from how federal offices worked during previous shutdowns and is not simply a reflection of Donald Trump’s radicalism or the toxicity of contemporary politics. Rather, there are laws in place that other administrations used to follow, which the Republican White House is now choosing to ignore.