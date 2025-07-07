The timing of the Republicans’ health care cuts offers a Democrats a key opportunity

At the signing ceremony for the Republican Party’s domestic policy megabill, Donald Trump claimed the legislation was “the most popular bill ever signed in the history of our country.” Even by this president’s standards, this was hilariously untrue: The inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act was actually one of the least popular major legislative proposals in recent history. Indeed, even on Capitol Hill, it faced bipartisan opposition in the House and Senate — even some of the GOP members who voted for it said they didn’t like it.

Trump has an unnerving habit of making up approval ratings for himself, and now, evidently, he’s doing the same thing about his agenda.

At the same White House event on Friday, however, the president kept going, claiming to have special insights into public attitudes about the GOP package (“The people are happy, they’re happy,” he declared) the day after he told an Iowa audience he believes the unpopular megabill will be used against Democrats in the 2026 midterm elections.

As it turns out, Democrats have a very different perspective on this. The Washington Post reported:

Democrats are planning to make President Donald Trump’s massive tax and spending package central to their efforts to retake the House in next year’s midterm elections, arguing that its deep cuts to Medicaid and food assistance put them at a distinct advantage over Republicans trying to sell the bill’s tax and immigration provisions to voters.

The Democratic strategy obviously makes sense: The GOP package is filled with all kinds of far-right priorities that are not at all popular with the American mainstream — most notably tax breaks for the wealthy, to be paid for through health care cuts, including historic cuts to Medicaid. Historical patterns suggest Republicans are likely to face electoral headwinds next year anyway, but if Democrats and their allies can convince voters that an accurate condemnation of the radical megabill is true, conditions will be even worse for GOP candidates and officials.

But looking ahead, the politically potent message isn’t just about the cuts Republicans are eager to impose, it’s also about the timing of the cuts.