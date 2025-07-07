Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Steve Rattner: ‘Most amazing piece of social legislation in the wrong direction we have ever seen’ July 7, 2025 / 10:29

The timing of the Republicans’ health care cuts offers a Democrats a key opportunity

On the GOP megabill, the politically potent message isn’t just about the cuts Republicans are eager to impose, it’s also about the timing.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post