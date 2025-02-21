Opinion

‘Can’t stand him’: From policy to personnel, Trump scores historically low poll numbers February 21, 2025 / 11:41

Trump generously makes up an approval rating for himself, defying reality

Why is the president brazenly lying about his public support? It’s not just about ego, it’s about the success of his political agenda.

Feb. 21, 2025, 9:54 AM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

