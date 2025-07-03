Many Americans may be surprised by just how horrible the Republicans’ megabill is

As the Republican Party’s domestic policy megabill, the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act, heads to Donald Trump’s desk for a presidential signature, the public hasn’t yet come to terms with the scope of the far-right legislation. As Annie Lowery explained in her latest piece for The Atlantic:

If enacted, the OBBBA would be among the most consequential pieces of legislation in recent memory. It would cost more than Trump’s COVID-rescue bill, Joe Biden’s COVID-rescue bill, Trump’s first-term tax cut, George W. Bush’s tax cut, or Barack Obama’s stimulus package; it would dwarf the Affordable Care Act in its budget impact. Still, two in three Americans say they have heard little or nothing about it.

It’s an underappreciated detail. To be sure, a great many national polls released in recent weeks have shown broad public opposition to the GOP’s reconciliation package, but the survey data reinforces what many would intuitively assume: Asked about tax breaks for the wealthy and cuts to Medicaid, most of the American mainstream will say, “No thanks.” (It’s notable that the megabill is only popular with those who know effectively nothing about it.)

But as the most regressive legislation in a generation prepares to become law, the polls only tell part of the picture: Most of the public has rejected the GOP bill in broad strokes, but most voters don’t know the details. Heck, I’ve been obsessed with this legislative effort for months, and I’ve struggled to keep up on all of the granular details, too.

With this in mind, an ambitious public information campaign is poised to get underway — especially as Democrats plan to exploit this far-right monstrosity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

What I’m worried about is whether Americans will believe the truth.

This has been a persistent problem in recent decades. As regular readers might recall, in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, Congress eyed measures intended to give the economy a boost, and House Republicans were only too pleased to pitch their priorities, including a bill put together by House GOP leaders. By any fair measure, the bill included little more than tax cuts for corporations that the party wanted anyway. Even the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal conceded the plan “mainly padded corporate bottom lines.”

Democrats, eager to go on the offensive, convened focus groups to help sharpen their message. The party, however, quickly discovered a problem: Voters literally couldn’t believe that Republicans would respond to deadly terrorism by pushing corporate tax breaks. Paul Krugman explained at the time, the Republican proposal “was so extreme that when political consultants tried to get reactions from voter focus groups, the voters refused to believe that they were describing the bill accurately.”

More than a decade later, it happened again: A super PAC supporting Barack Obama’s re-election informed focus group participants about Paul Ryan’s budget plan and Mitt Romney’s support for it. As The New York Times reported soon after, respondents “simply refused to believe” what they were hearing, despite the fact that what they were hearing was true.

Jonathan Chait, writing at the time for New York magazine, summarized at the time that focus group participants received accurate descriptions of real GOP proposals, but the truth “struck those voters as so cartoonishly evil that they found the charge implausible.”