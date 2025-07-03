Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Rip food from the mouths of hungry children’: Leader Jeffries rips bill during House debate July 3, 2025 / 10:12

Many Americans may be surprised by just how horrible the Republicans’ megabill is

In recent years, voters have struggled to believe accurate descriptions of GOP proposals. With the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, it might happen again.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post