Thursday’s Mini-Report, 1.15.26

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Diplomatic pressure: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has asked President Trump to postpone any plans for an American military attack on Iran, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, even as the Iranian government continues to grapple with nationwide protests. … Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Egypt, all partners of Washington, have also been asking the Trump administration not to attack Iran.”

* It’s tough to shrug off threats like these: “President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to send military forces to quell escalating protests over the deployment of federal immigration agents in Minnesota.”

* Speaking of Minneapolis: “A shooting that involves federal law enforcement was reported in North Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, one week after Renee Good was shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in the city.”

* Another tanker: “The United States military seized a Venezuela-linked oil tanker in the Caribbean early Thursday, according to the U.S. Southern Command, hours before Venezuelan opposition and government officials were headed to Washington. It’s the sixth such seizure in recent weeks as the Trump administration ratchets up pressure on the Venezuelan government even after a U.S. commando raid that captured President Nicolás Maduro.”