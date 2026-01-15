Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

U.S. seizes sixth Venezuela-linked oil tanker

American forces seized the Veronica in the Caribbean Sea early Thursday, according to U.S. officials.

Why reinvigorating Venezuela’s oil industry will be more difficult than Trump thinks January 11, 2026 / 05:14
By  Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis

Ebony Davis is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.