Trump threatens to invoke Insurrection Act in Minneapolis

The president said he will use military force to stop protests over his immigration enforcement agenda in the city, one week after an ICE agent fatally shot an unarmed motorist.

Trump threatens to institute the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis January 15, 2026 / 08:45
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.