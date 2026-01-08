Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.8.26: Steny Hoyer joins Congress’ retirement parade

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A prominent name has joined the ranks of retiring members of Congress: Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, the former House majority leader, is giving up his seat after more than four decades on Capitol Hill.

* To the disappointment of Democrats who hoped to see him lose again, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano announced that he won’t run for governor again in Pennsylvania.

* On a related note, Gov. Josh Shapiro confirmed what was widely assumed and launched a re-election bid in the Keystone State, amid speculation about the Democrat’s possible presidential ambitions in 2028.