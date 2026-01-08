Opinion

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announces re-election bid

The Democrat has been favored as a 2028 presidential contender, and his campaign is widely seen as a test in the key swing state.

Governor of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
By  Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth

Sydney Carruth is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW.