Former Arizona Republican lawmaker sentenced for forging his election petition

A former Arizona state representative was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, fined and barred from running for public office for five years after forging signatures on his election petition.
Austin Smith, who represented part of Maricopa County from 2023 to 2025, pleaded guilty in November to fraud and illegal signing of election petitions. Smith, himself a proponent of election fraud conspiracies, was accused of forging signatures on a 2024 petition to qualify for re-election, including one of a dead woman. He withdrew his candidacy shortly after being accused of the forgery.
Smith’s attorney told the judge that Smith “realizes that things got out of hand” and said “he’s embarrassed by the lapse in judgement.” His attorney also requested leniency in financial surcharges since “his finances are not extraordinary.”
He was fined $5,500.