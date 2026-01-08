Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Is Trump a socialist? ‘Most intrusive federal government since FDR’: Atlantic Staffer August 26, 2025 / 07:52

Trump replaces the GOP’s free-market orthodoxy with ‘state-run capitalism’

There was a time when a Republican president wouldn't tell private companies what to charge, what to pay or how much to make. Those days are over.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post