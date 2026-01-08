Trump replaces the GOP’s free-market orthodoxy with ‘state-run capitalism’

A few days before Christmas, Donald Trump acknowledged that insurance subsidies were poised to end for tens of millions of Americans, but the president suggested he had some ideas about addressing the underlying issue. In fact, the Republican announced his belief that private insurance companies’ profits are beyond what they’re “entitled” to.

He went on to say that he would soon tell private insurers to lower prices “way, way down,” before adding that he also expects his administration to “have a certain control over the drug companies.”

There’s no reason to assume that the White House will follow through on any of this, or that it even has the legal authority to try. But the circumstances were unusual: While Republican Party orthodoxy has emphasized the free market for generations, Americans saw a GOP president declare his intention to dictate to private companies what they should charge and how much they should make.

As 2026 gets underway, Trump is applying this same perspective to other businesses. The New York Times reported:

Ahead of a scheduled signing of executive orders [on Wednesday afternoon], President Trump said that he would move to cut pay for the executives in the defense industry, and ban stock buybacks and the issuing of dividends for those companies. It is unclear how that could be enforced, and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for details.

Specifically, the Republican said by way of his social media platform that he envisions what would be effectively a salary cap for executives at defense contractors: “No Executive should be allowed to make in excess of $5 Million Dollars” unless they make the changes to production plants that Trump wants to see.

That was followed by a related message specifically targeting Raytheon, a private company that makes missiles and bombs, which the president said he expects to invest more of its profits in production.

While there’s ample room for conversation about the merits of such demands, let’s not miss the forest for the trees: That he’s even making these demands reflects an approach to capitalism that Republicans have fundamentally rejected in the recent past.

What’s more, it keeps happening. The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip published a provocative analysis on this last summer:

A generation ago conventional wisdom held that as China liberalized, its economy would come to resemble America’s. Instead, capitalism in America is starting to look like China. Recent examples include President Trump’s demand that Intel’s chief executive resign; the 15% of certain chip sales to China that Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices will share with Washington; the ‘golden share’ Washington will get in U.S. Steel as a condition of Nippon Steel’s takeover; and the $1.5 trillion of promised investment from trading partners Trump plans to personally direct.

Ip’s report added that it would be wrong to characterize this as “socialism,” because it more closely resembles “state capitalism, a hybrid between socialism and capitalism in which the state guides the decisions of nominally private enterprises.”

The Journal published a related analysis around the same time, noting that the American president “has no qualms about acting as the micromanager in chief,” which includes “telling corporate bosses how to run their companies.”

The president calling for the ouster of Intel’s CEO because of something he saw on Fox Business was certainly a dramatic example, but as the article noted, it was part of a pattern. “Trump has told Detroit carmakers not to raise prices and demanded Walmart ‘eat the tariffs.’ He has pressured the Washington Commanders football team to change its name and wants Coca-Cola to use cane sugar instead of corn syrup.”