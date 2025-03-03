Three weeks later, White House endorses Hegseth’s ‘rookie mistake’

As Pete Hegseth prepared to become defense secretary, his many critics made a persuasive case that the former Fox News host was, among other things, wildly unprepared to lead the Pentagon. Soon after, he took steps that helped prove his detractors right.

In fact, it was just a few weeks ago when the hapless Pentagon chief declared publicly that it was “unrealistic” to think that after the war in Ukraine ends, Russia wouldn’t keep portions of Ukraine it took by force. He added that Ukrainian membership in NATO simply wouldn’t happen.

The comments were certainly in line with the Kremlin’s wishes — a familiar problem with this administration — but they were also immediately recognized as a dramatic misstep: Before negotiations on a possible peace plan even began, Hegseth was already giving Moscow what it wanted.

The mistake did not go unnoticed. Not only were U.S. allies taken aback, but Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, chided the defense secretary for making a “rookie mistake.”

Hegseth quickly tried to walk back his comments, though three weeks later, it appears his “rookie mistake” has become the White House’s official policy. Politico summarized White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz’s appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

National security adviser Mike Waltz on the ultimate cease-fire deal, on “State of the Union”: “This will clearly be some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward. … This needs to be a permanent end, not a temporary end. This needs to be European-led security guarantees going forward. Part of that is Europe’s contribution to its own defense. … And then, you know, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves — what type of support we provide or not is to be negotiated. But one thing is clear: We do not see Ukraine being a member of NATO.”