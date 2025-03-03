Opinion

The GOP wants to treat American values as culture war issues. We shouldn’t take the bait.

The pain and harm Trump causes is real and we should never diminish that, but we also can’t give him more credit than he’s due. 

By  Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams, a New York Times bestselling author, is a former member of the Georgia House of Representatives, where she served as minority leader for seven years. She was the first Black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major party in United States history.

