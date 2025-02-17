Opinion

‘Not well received’: Hegseth, Vance embarrass themselves on international stage February 15, 2025 / 08:54

Pete Hegseth’s tenure at the Pentagon goes from bad to worse

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s overseas trip started with heckling from military families. That turned out to be one the best moments of his excursion.

Feb. 17, 2025, 3:34 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

