For the third time, India pushes back against Trump’s dubious boasts

The first example came in mid-May, though it generated very little attention. During Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East, tensions flared between India and Pakistan, though the president boasted that he helped resolve the escalating tensions with a strategy he considered brilliant.

“I said, ‘Come on, we’re going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let’s stop it. Let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’ll do a trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade,’” the Republican claimed. “And all of a sudden, they said, ‘I think we’re going to stop.’”

Though Trump seemed quite pleased with himself, India wasted little time in pushing back. As NBC News reported, the Indian government said the American president’s version of events simply wasn’t true, and the conversation that Trump publicly described never actually occurred.

Soon after, while still in the Middle East, Trump acknowledged the tariffs he’d imposed on India, adding that Indian leaders, in response, had offered the United States a deal in which “they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff.”

Once again, as NBC News reported, officials in New Delhi publicly disputed the Republican’s claim.