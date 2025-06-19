Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Small business owner explains how Trump’s 50% steel tariff could devastate his company June 4, 2025 / 06:05

Why Republicans should have a problem with Trump’s ‘deal’ on U.S. Steel

Why did the president flip-flop on Japan’s Nippon Steel acquiring U.S. Steel? Securing a controversial “golden share” had a lot to do with it.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post