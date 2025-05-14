Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

India calls on Pakistan to commit to ceasefire as skirmishes reportedly continue May 10, 2025 / 02:27

India pushes back on Trump claiming credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

The president boasted about the strategy he claimed to use with India and Pakistan. India effectively said he had no idea what he was talking about.

May. 14, 2025, 10:39 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post