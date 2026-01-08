Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Iraq War 2.0’: Sen. Ruben Gallego compares Trump’s Venezuela escalation to past conflict December 16, 2025 / 07:33

The glaring flaw in Trump’s plan to boost military spending to $1.5 trillion

The president plans to use tariff revenue that doesn’t exist to increase the Pentagon budget to wildly unnecessary levels.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post