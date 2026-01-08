The glaring flaw in Trump’s plan to boost military spending to $1.5 trillion

As this week got underway, Donald Trump whined online that the “Fake News Media refuses to talk about” the $600 billion in revenue generated by his trade tariffs. Later, the president, who’s earned a reputation for making up numbers that make him happy, told House Republicans the administration has “taken in $650 billion.”

These numbers were a little closer to reality than earlier claims — in September, Trump told U.S. military leaders that his tariffs had taken in “trillions of dollars” — but the reason that news outlets “refuse to talk about” his made-up statistics is that they’re not true. According to the Trump administration’s own estimates, tariffs generated roughly $200 billion in revenue in 2025.

Complicating matters, the Republican continues to make new plans to spend money he doesn’t have. The president published this message to his social media platform on Wednesday afternoon:

After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the ‘Dream Military’ that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe.

He added that this massive increase in military spending is possible “because of Tariffs, and the tremendous Income that they bring.”

Trump concluded his message by boasting that under his vision he could boost the Pentagon’s budget by an additional $500 billion while simultaneously paying down the national debt.

At this point, we could talk about the fact that the “long and difficult negotiations” Trump referred to didn’t happen in reality. We could also talk about the fact that the Pentagon does not need, and did not ask for, $1.5 trillion. We could note that the national debt has climbed by roughly $2 trillion since Trump returned to power. The idea that he can lower that total while cutting taxes for the wealthy and vastly increasing military spending is plainly bonkers.

But as important as these elements are, there’s another dimension to this that shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle.

It’s true that Trump’s tariffs are bringing in money — that’s not surprising, as tariffs are for all intents and purposes taxes, and taxes generate revenue — but the president’s claims about the totals reflect someone who’s either terribly confused about fiscal basics or brazenly lying.