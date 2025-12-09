The top 10 problems with Trump’s bailout for U.S. farmers

The White House first floated the possibility of a taxpayer-financed bailout for U.S. farmers in late March. In the months that followed, Trump officials repeatedly insisted that an announcement on a multibillion-dollar bailout package was imminent.

This week, at long last, the president and his team unveiled the policy, assuring farmers that help is on the way — soon. The New York Times reported:

President Trump rolled out a $12 billion bailout for struggling farmers on Monday as he looks to shore up the finances of some of his most loyal supporters whose financial fortunes have been hurt by his trade war. … The payments to the farmers will be made by the end of February. The Trump administration will initially distribute $11 billion and is reserving another $1 billion to support growers of fruits and vegetables as needed.

At first blush, there’s a lot to like about the motivation behind the effort. American farmers are clearly struggling; they’re critically important to ensuring there’s food on families’ plates; and it’s tough to argue credibly that their plight should go ignored amid the nation’s economic challenges.

But just below the surface, the Republican administration’s policy suffers from some serious flaws. In fact, I made a top 10 list to highlight the problems with the White House’s initiative.

10. These guys have an awful track record. The last time Trump announced a $12 billion bailout for American farmers it was during his first term. The policy fell far short, and farming bankruptcies climbed, even before the pandemic.

9. Trump is trying to misuse tariff revenue. At Monday’s rollout of the new policy, the president said the $12 billion bailout would be financed through revenue generated by his trade tariffs. But that’s not how any of this is supposed to work: Trump was effectively pitching the idea that he wants to help one group of Americans (farmers) by imposing taxes on a larger group of Americans (consumers and business owners), while pretending that foreigners are paying those costs.

8. Trump is wrong about the source of the money. Trump claimed that the $12 billion bailout would be financed through revenue generated by his trade tariffs, but that isn’t true.

7. Trump has no idea how his administration arrived at the $12 billion figure. A reporter asked the president about the bailout’s price tag. He mumbled something about “charts” before quickly moving on.