Why Trump’s plan for tariff rebate checks must inevitably end in failure

In recent months, as Donald Trump’s trade tariffs have taken root, the president has occasionally floated the idea of turning tariff revenue into checks his administration would send to the public. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has even put together legislation in the hopes of advancing the idea.

As Reuters reported, he hasn’t yet given up on the idea.

The Republican president said his administration was looking at using tariff revenues to issue rebate checks for Americans. ‘We also might make a distribution to the people, almost like a dividend to the people of America,’ Trump told OAN. ‘We’ve thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000. It’d be great.’

According to the transcript, shortly before saying he is thinking about these “great” rebate checks, he also said in reference to tariffs, “We’ll pay back debt.”

And therein lies a problem. There’s an old accounting maxim, “You can’t spend the same dollar twice,” and the president might want to familiarize himself with the idea.

To be sure, Trump’s tariffs are generating revenue. He’s wildly exaggerated how much revenue, pointing to “trillions” of dollars, despite the reality of far more modest sums, but the money does exist. That’s not too surprising: Tariffs are, for all intents and purposes, taxes — and taxes generate revenue.

The trouble is, the president, who’s long struggled with the basics of accounting, seems to be under the impression that the pool of money is so enormous that he can use it for a wide variety of priorities.