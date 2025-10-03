Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘A perfect storm of ugly’: Trump’s policies are devastating U.S. farmers October 3, 2025 / 08:09

Why Trump’s plan for tariff rebate checks must inevitably end in failure

As the president floats new “dividend” checks, there’s an old accounting maxim he might want to learn: “You can’t spend the same dollar twice.”

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post